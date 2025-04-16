Diplomacy Efforts in Moscow: Putin and Qatar's Emir Seek Ukraine Peace Deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani are set to discuss possible peace solutions for the Ukraine war during a meeting in Moscow. The dialogue will focus on trade and international issues, with a spotlight on Ukraine, Syria, and energy matters.
Amid ongoing global tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Moscow. The primary agenda is to explore avenues for a peace deal regarding the persistent conflict in Ukraine, as announced by officials from both nations on Thursday.
The Kremlin highlighted that alongside peace talks, the discussions are expected to encompass pressing international and trade issues. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the exchange will cover Ukrainian affairs and broader regional dynamics, reiterating Qatar's crucial role in mediating conflicts.
In recent months, Qatar has intensified its mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, facilitating family reunifications affected by the conflict. Issues such as Syria, the Gaza Strip, and energy—particularly liquefied natural gas—are also slated for discussion. This ongoing dialogue is viewed as pivotal in stabilizing global energy markets, addressing the supply chain crisis, and bolstering economic resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
