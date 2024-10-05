Mexico's Judicial Overhaul: Popular Vote for Judges
Mexico plans to implement a judicial overhaul that requires all judges to be elected by popular vote over the next three years. The necessary laws for this reform will be presented in Congress soon, as announced by Ricardo Monreal, leader of the lower house.
Ricardo Monreal, leader of Mexico's lower house, announced on Friday that legislation needed for a recently enacted judicial overhaul will soon be introduced in Congress.
This constitutional reform mandates that all judges are to be elected by popular vote within the next three years, marking a significant shift in how judiciary positions are filled.
The upcoming legal changes are expected to ignite debates about the implications of such reforms on judicial independence and effectiveness in Mexico.
