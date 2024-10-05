Left Menu

Kamala Harris Faces Uphill Battle to Win Back Arab American Voters

Vice President Kamala Harris held a meeting with Arab American and Muslim leaders in Flint, Michigan, to address concerns over U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon. Her presidential campaign seeks to win back voters who supported Biden in 2020 but are now rethinking due to her stance.

Vice President Kamala Harris convened with Arab American and Muslim leaders in Flint, Michigan, as part of her campaign's strategic effort to regain the trust of voters discontented with U.S. support for Israel's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

During the meeting, Harris expressed concern over civilian suffering and discussed the need for regional stability. Key figures emphasized their disappointment with U.S. policies and urged Harris to advocate for an immediate halt to conflict in the region.

The outcome of this meeting could significantly impact Harris's electoral prospects, particularly in Michigan, a pivotal swing state where disenchanted Arab American voters could hold sway in the presidential race.

