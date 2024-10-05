Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Shivaji Statue Controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP government in Maharashtra for intimidating citizens and undermining the Constitution, while insincerely venerating Shivaji Maharaj. Amid the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse controversy, Gandhi emphasized the king's enduring significance in promoting inclusivity and the ideals embodied in the Indian Constitution.

Updated: 05-10-2024 12:35 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, targeting them for fostering fear among citizens and damaging the country's Constitution and institutions.

Speaking in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Gandhi addressed the collapse controversy surrounding the Shivaji Maharaj statue, criticizing the BJP's ideological stance and alleged hypocrisy in honoring the Maratha empire founder.

Gandhi underscored Shivaji Maharaj's enduring legacy, highlighting his principles of inclusivity, which he claimed are reflected in the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

