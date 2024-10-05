Left Menu

BJP Leader K Surendran Cleared in Election Bribery Case

BJP state president K Surendran and five others were discharged in the Manjeshwaram election bribery case by a Kerala court. The defense argued the case was fabricated, alleging a political conspiracy by CPM, Congress, and IUML against Surendran. The detailed judgment is still awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:07 IST
BJP Leader K Surendran Cleared in Election Bribery Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala court has discharged BJP state president K Surendran and five others from the contentious Manjeshwaram election bribery case. The decision was delivered by Kasaragod Sessions Judge Sanu S. Panicker, whose ruling found that the case lacked prima facie evidence to proceed with a trial.

The defense team successfully presented arguments to the court, asserting that the case was fabricated and emerged from a political conspiracy involving leaders from CPI(M), Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Surendran echoed these sentiments, alleging an attempt to undermine his political career through a 'well-planned conspiracy.'

Surendran was previously implicated under non-bailable provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case, initiated as directed by a Magistrate Court upon a petition by CPI(M) candidate V V Ramesan, accused Surendran of intimidating a rival candidate in the 2021 assembly polls. The BJP has categorically denied the allegations, maintaining that the charges were politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024