BJP Leader K Surendran Cleared in Election Bribery Case

A Kerala court has discharged BJP state president K Surendran and five others from the contentious Manjeshwaram election bribery case. The decision was delivered by Kasaragod Sessions Judge Sanu S. Panicker, whose ruling found that the case lacked prima facie evidence to proceed with a trial.

The defense team successfully presented arguments to the court, asserting that the case was fabricated and emerged from a political conspiracy involving leaders from CPI(M), Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Surendran echoed these sentiments, alleging an attempt to undermine his political career through a 'well-planned conspiracy.'

Surendran was previously implicated under non-bailable provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case, initiated as directed by a Magistrate Court upon a petition by CPI(M) candidate V V Ramesan, accused Surendran of intimidating a rival candidate in the 2021 assembly polls. The BJP has categorically denied the allegations, maintaining that the charges were politically motivated.

