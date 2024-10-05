Left Menu

Hopeful Diplomacy: India's SCO Visit to Pakistan

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, expressed optimism regarding External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Pakistan. The visit, for the SCO meeting, marks the first in nine years and is hoped to initiate improved relations between India and Pakistan amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The President of the National Conference, Farooq Abdullah, expressed optimism on Saturday about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. This event could be a crucial step towards improved relations between India and Pakistan.

India announced on Friday that Minister Jaishankar will attend the SCO meeting in Pakistan, marking the first ministerial visit to the country in nearly nine years. The meeting is scheduled for mid-October and is an opportunity to address and resolve long-standing issues including the Kashmir conflict and cross-border terrorism.

Abdullah expressed hope that the talks would cover significant bilateral and economic issues. He stressed the importance of developing a better mutual understanding between the two nations, hoping the discussions would dissolve current animosities and foster a friendlier relationship between India and Pakistan.

