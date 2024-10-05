Hopeful Diplomacy: India's SCO Visit to Pakistan

The President of the National Conference, Farooq Abdullah, expressed optimism on Saturday about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. This event could be a crucial step towards improved relations between India and Pakistan.

India announced on Friday that Minister Jaishankar will attend the SCO meeting in Pakistan, marking the first ministerial visit to the country in nearly nine years. The meeting is scheduled for mid-October and is an opportunity to address and resolve long-standing issues including the Kashmir conflict and cross-border terrorism.

Abdullah expressed hope that the talks would cover significant bilateral and economic issues. He stressed the importance of developing a better mutual understanding between the two nations, hoping the discussions would dissolve current animosities and foster a friendlier relationship between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)