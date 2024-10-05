Political Firestorm Over Shivaji Statue Unveiling

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi regarding perceived insults to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj reportedly made by Jawaharlal Nehru.

Fadnavis's remarks coincide with Gandhi's inauguration of a new statue of Shivaji in Kolhapur. The BJP leader accuses Nehru of portraying the warrior king negatively in 'The Discovery of India.'

Congress counterargues, accusing Fadnavis of distorting facts, while noting Nehru's historical diligence in revising his works.

(With inputs from agencies.)