Political Firestorm Over Shivaji Statue Unveiling
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calls on Rahul Gandhi to apologize for alleged historical insults to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Jawaharlal Nehru. The comments come as Gandhi inaugurates a Shivaji statue in Kolhapur, intensifying political tensions. The Congress accuses Fadnavis of disinformation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:38 IST
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi regarding perceived insults to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj reportedly made by Jawaharlal Nehru.
Fadnavis's remarks coincide with Gandhi's inauguration of a new statue of Shivaji in Kolhapur. The BJP leader accuses Nehru of portraying the warrior king negatively in 'The Discovery of India.'
Congress counterargues, accusing Fadnavis of distorting facts, while noting Nehru's historical diligence in revising his works.
(With inputs from agencies.)
