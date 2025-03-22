Ajit Pawar Advocates Unity at Iftar Amid Maharashtra's Political Turmoil
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hosted an Iftar in Mumbai, promoting communal unity and condemning divisive forces. Highlighting festivals' role in fostering togetherness, he affirmed his support for the Muslim community. Amid growing political tensions, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde criticized opposition parties over past controversies, emphasizing his political resilience.
In a bid to underscore communal harmony, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar organized an Iftar gathering in Mumbai, asserting the need for unity in the face of divisive elements. The NCP leader underlined that festivals like Holi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid are emblematic of togetherness, essential for India's strength.
Pawar drew on historical figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr. BR Ambedkar, and Jyotiba Phule, advocates of social progress and inclusivity across religions and castes. He assured, 'India stands as a beacon of unity in diversity, and anyone threatening communal peace will face strict action.'
As political discourse heats up in Maharashtra over the Nagpur violence, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accused the opposition of political inconsistencies, notably criticizing Shiv Sena's (UBT) covert political maneuvers. Shinde confronted allegations of coercion within his party, aiming to project unwavering political diligence.
