Rajasthan BJP Gears Up for By-Election Battle

BJP chief in Rajasthan, Madan Rathore, expressed strong confidence in the party's imminent triumph in the state's upcoming bypolls, scheduled for seven assembly constituencies. 'We foresee the lotus flourishing on all the seats', he asserted while discussing party strategies with reporters.

Rathore stressed that BJP is not only aiming to retain its seats but also to wrest control from the Congress with a comprehensive organizational strategy already in place. 'Our activists are on the ground, tirelessly campaigning for the win,' he added.

Rathore criticized the Congress party, labeling it as anti-Dalit, and praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the upliftment of Dalits. The upcoming by-elections are regarded as crucial to determining political dominance in the region.

