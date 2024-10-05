Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP Gears Up for By-Election Battle

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore is optimistic about the party's success in the upcoming bypolls for seven assembly constituencies. He criticized the Congress as anti-Dalit, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's efforts for Dalit empowerment. The BJP is actively preparing strategies to secure victories in all contested seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP chief in Rajasthan, Madan Rathore, expressed strong confidence in the party's imminent triumph in the state's upcoming bypolls, scheduled for seven assembly constituencies. 'We foresee the lotus flourishing on all the seats', he asserted while discussing party strategies with reporters.

Rathore stressed that BJP is not only aiming to retain its seats but also to wrest control from the Congress with a comprehensive organizational strategy already in place. 'Our activists are on the ground, tirelessly campaigning for the win,' he added.

Rathore criticized the Congress party, labeling it as anti-Dalit, and praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the upliftment of Dalits. The upcoming by-elections are regarded as crucial to determining political dominance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

