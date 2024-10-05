Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Dismisses J&K Exit Polls

Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, dismissed exit polls for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He stated that only the final election results, set to be announced on October 8, should be considered. Exit polls predict the National Conference as the largest party followed by BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, voiced his skepticism towards exit polls concerning the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, emphasizing their insignificance compared to the final results set for October 8.

Abdullah criticized the reliance on exit polls post the embarrassment during the recent general elections. He declared his focus solely on the forthcoming official tally, dismissing discussions on media platforms and social networks as distractions.

Exit polls have forecasted the National Conference as the potential frontrunner with the BJP trailing behind. The NC-Congress alliance appears poised to slightly surpass the majority in the 90-seat Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

