Omar Abdullah Dismisses J&K Exit Polls

Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, voiced his skepticism towards exit polls concerning the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, emphasizing their insignificance compared to the final results set for October 8.

Abdullah criticized the reliance on exit polls post the embarrassment during the recent general elections. He declared his focus solely on the forthcoming official tally, dismissing discussions on media platforms and social networks as distractions.

Exit polls have forecasted the National Conference as the potential frontrunner with the BJP trailing behind. The NC-Congress alliance appears poised to slightly surpass the majority in the 90-seat Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)