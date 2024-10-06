Trump Returns to Pennsylvania Rally Amid Election Chaos

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump returned to rural Pennsylvania this Saturday, revisiting the site of an assassination attempt last July, and rallying a substantial crowd in this pivotal state just a month before the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, teachers in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, face unprecedented challenges from rising non-English speaking student populations, complicating classroom dynamics as the record increase in migration reaches U.S. schools.

In weather-related developments, Tropical Storm Milton is intensifying and threatens to hit Florida's west coast as a hurricane, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center's forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)