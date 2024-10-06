Jammu & Kashmir's Political Arena: BJP's Confidence Vs. Exit Poll Uncertainty
Amid exit polls hinting at a tight race in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP's Pradeep Bhandari remains confident about a pro-development vote surge favoring the party. While exit polls suggest a hung assembly, with the National Conference-Congress alliance slightly ahead, BJP expects a stronger performance than projected.
The political scene in Jammu and Kashmir is heating up as exit polls forecast a competitive race, sparking confidence within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared optimism about a strong pro-development support wave for the BJP, drawing parallels with the party's success in Chhattisgarh and expected outcomes in Haryana.
Bhandari emphasized feedback indicating a potential BJP victory in J-K saying, "The polls following Article 370's abrogation were historic, a testament to democracy's victory." He dismissed the People's Democratic Party's strength, citing their previous poor performance and internal surveys predicting flawed results, banking on a BJP win on October 8.
Despite BJP's confidence, exit polls from Axis My India suggest a hung assembly with the National Conference-Congress alliance slightly leading. With no party crossing the majority mark, alliances could become pivotal. The BJP, however, anticipates better results than forecasted, leveraging 'like-minded' party talks to secure governance.
