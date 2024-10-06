Moloy Ghatak: TMC's New Force in Assam Politics
The Trinamool Congress has appointed West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak as the state-in-charge for the party in Assam. Ghatak, responsible for labor, judicial, and law departments in the West Bengal government, will assume his new responsibilities immediately, following a statement from the party.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made a significant appointment by placing West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak as the state-in-charge in Assam. The party announced this decision on Sunday, confirming that Ghatak will assume his new role immediately.
Moloy Ghatak, who currently holds several important portfolios in the West Bengal government—including labor, judicial, and law departments—brings a wealth of experience to TMC's political strategy in Assam.
This strategic move is seen as part of TMC's efforts to expand its influence beyond West Bengal, underscoring their commitment to a more robust political presence in Assam.
