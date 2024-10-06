Moloy Ghatak: TMC's New Force in Assam Politics

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made a significant appointment by placing West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak as the state-in-charge in Assam. The party announced this decision on Sunday, confirming that Ghatak will assume his new role immediately.

Moloy Ghatak, who currently holds several important portfolios in the West Bengal government—including labor, judicial, and law departments—brings a wealth of experience to TMC's political strategy in Assam.

This strategic move is seen as part of TMC's efforts to expand its influence beyond West Bengal, underscoring their commitment to a more robust political presence in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)