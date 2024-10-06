Controversy Erupts as BJP MLA Calls for Violence Over Temple Protests

In a shocking statement, BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar expressed that police force in Ghaziabad should have employed lethal measures to tackle protestors at Dasna Devi Temple. These individuals gathered on Friday night, rallying against remarks made by the temple's presiding priest, Yati Narsinghanand, concerning Prophet Muhammad.

A video emerged on social media showing Gurjar declaring that the absence of violence could have prevented the protest. He believes that police action against 10-20 individuals could have deterred others. Gurjar controversially equated the protest against Narsinghanand with an 'attack on Sanatan Dharma.'

A case against 150 individuals was filed following the protest, sparked by Narsinghanand's words, who already faces multiple FIRs. Security measures at the temple have increased in light of the unrest. The MLA's comments have stirred nationwide debate on the issue of handling religious protests.

