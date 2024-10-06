Jaishankar's Bold Critique: Reform Needed in Global Institutions
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized the UN for being outdated, likening it to an old company not adapting to modern needs. He emphasized India's role in global dynamics, urged reforms in the UN Security Council, and highlighted shifts in U.S. policies and their global implications.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took a critical stance on the United Nations, characterizing it as an organization stuck in the past, akin to an old business failing to innovate. Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave, he highlighted the UN's ineffective role in handling serious global conflicts.
Discussing the outcomes of the upcoming U.S. elections, Jaishankar acknowledged a significant geopolitical and economic shift in American policy, suggesting that these trends will only intensify. He articulated India's proactive steps in navigating changing global dynamics, especially in collaboration with the Global South.
Addressing the need for reforms, Jaishankar criticized the outdated structure of the UN Security Council, citing the permanent members' short-sightedness. He urged for changes that reflect contemporary global realities and called for increased cooperation outside the traditional UN framework.
