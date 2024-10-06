Controversy Erupts Over 'Love Jihad' Remarks by BJP's Bhandari
BJP leader Lakhpat Singh Bhandari faces allegations for remarks inciting communal discord related to 'love jihad'. During an October 2 event in Srinagar, he reportedly made inflammatory comments. Despite BJP's official distancing, a video of his speech gained traction online, prompting police action under sections promoting enmity between communities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pauri | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Lakhpat Singh Bhandari has been accused of making incendiary remarks aimed at disrupting communal harmony in relation to 'love jihad'.
Speaking at an event in Srinagar earlier this month, Bhandari allegedly warned that members of a particular community should stay away from 'love jihad' or face severe repercussions.
A video of Bhandari's speech circulated widely on social media before being removed. Despite the BJP's condemnation of his statements, the police have filed charges against him for disturbing peace between communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I will raise your issues in Parliament, you just have to order me and I will take it up: Rahul Gandhi to people in Srinagar.
Modi only talks about his 'Mann ki Baat', not 'kaam ki baat' which is to give jobs and control price rise: Rahul Gandhi at Srinagar rally.
Unemployment rising across country as educated people are not finding jobs; this is Narendra Modi's gift: Rahul Gandhi at Srinagar rally.
Democratic rights of people of J-K snatched by downgrading the state to union territory: Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar.
Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM Defend Police Action in Badlapur School Sexual Assault Case