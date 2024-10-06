Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Love Jihad' Remarks by BJP's Bhandari

BJP leader Lakhpat Singh Bhandari faces allegations for remarks inciting communal discord related to 'love jihad'. During an October 2 event in Srinagar, he reportedly made inflammatory comments. Despite BJP's official distancing, a video of his speech gained traction online, prompting police action under sections promoting enmity between communities.

Updated: 06-10-2024 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Lakhpat Singh Bhandari has been accused of making incendiary remarks aimed at disrupting communal harmony in relation to 'love jihad'.

Speaking at an event in Srinagar earlier this month, Bhandari allegedly warned that members of a particular community should stay away from 'love jihad' or face severe repercussions.

A video of Bhandari's speech circulated widely on social media before being removed. Despite the BJP's condemnation of his statements, the police have filed charges against him for disturbing peace between communities.

