Controversy Erupts Over 'Love Jihad' Remarks by BJP's Bhandari

BJP leader Lakhpat Singh Bhandari has been accused of making incendiary remarks aimed at disrupting communal harmony in relation to 'love jihad'.

Speaking at an event in Srinagar earlier this month, Bhandari allegedly warned that members of a particular community should stay away from 'love jihad' or face severe repercussions.

A video of Bhandari's speech circulated widely on social media before being removed. Despite the BJP's condemnation of his statements, the police have filed charges against him for disturbing peace between communities.

