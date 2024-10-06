Global Protests and Memorials Mark Anniversary of Hamas Attack

On Sunday, crowds worldwide participated in pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests, marking the eve of the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel. The events, coming on the heels of massive rallies in major European cities, highlighted ongoing tensions and the global impact of the Middle East conflict.

In Australia, significant pro-Palestinian protests unfolded in various cities, alongside a pro-Israeli rally in Melbourne, illustrating the division among communities. Protesters voiced their dissatisfaction with governmental responses, while participants in Melbourne showed solidarity with missing Israeli hostages.

The escalating conflict has prompted increased security in several countries, fearing potential violence during demonstrations. Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni condemned recent clashes in Rome, and Pope Francis, during his Angelus prayer, called for peace and the release of hostages, urging a day of prayer on the conflict's anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)