Global Protests and Memorials Mark Anniversary of Hamas Attack

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel, global pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests were held. The events underscored ongoing tensions and security concerns, as leaders and communities called for peace and remembrance of those affected by the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Sunday, crowds worldwide participated in pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests, marking the eve of the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel. The events, coming on the heels of massive rallies in major European cities, highlighted ongoing tensions and the global impact of the Middle East conflict.

In Australia, significant pro-Palestinian protests unfolded in various cities, alongside a pro-Israeli rally in Melbourne, illustrating the division among communities. Protesters voiced their dissatisfaction with governmental responses, while participants in Melbourne showed solidarity with missing Israeli hostages.

The escalating conflict has prompted increased security in several countries, fearing potential violence during demonstrations. Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni condemned recent clashes in Rome, and Pope Francis, during his Angelus prayer, called for peace and the release of hostages, urging a day of prayer on the conflict's anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

