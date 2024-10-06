Left Menu

Odisha CM's Delhi Visit: Tackling Maoist Challenges

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a three-day official visit to New Delhi, aimed at addressing Maoist issues. He will partake in a Ministry of Home Affairs' review meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside chief ministers from other states affected by left-wing extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:40 IST
Odisha CM's Delhi Visit: Tackling Maoist Challenges
visit
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has commenced a crucial three-day trip to New Delhi. His agenda includes attending a high-level review meeting focused on Maoist-related challenges, hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday morning, will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It gathers chief ministers from states afflicted by left-wing extremism, namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Majhi's engagement in the meeting indicates a strategic approach to address persistent security concerns. The Odisha Chief Minister is slated to return on Tuesday, following his discussions in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024