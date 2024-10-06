Odisha CM's Delhi Visit: Tackling Maoist Challenges
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a three-day official visit to New Delhi, aimed at addressing Maoist issues. He will partake in a Ministry of Home Affairs' review meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside chief ministers from other states affected by left-wing extremism.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has commenced a crucial three-day trip to New Delhi. His agenda includes attending a high-level review meeting focused on Maoist-related challenges, hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The meeting, scheduled for Monday morning, will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It gathers chief ministers from states afflicted by left-wing extremism, namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.
Majhi's engagement in the meeting indicates a strategic approach to address persistent security concerns. The Odisha Chief Minister is slated to return on Tuesday, following his discussions in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
