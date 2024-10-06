Left Menu

Himachal Ministers Challenge Nadda: Stand Up For Your Homeland

Ministers Dhani Ram Shandil and Rajesh Dharmani criticize Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda for allegedly neglecting Himachal Pradesh. They urge Nadda to fulfill his duties by supporting the state and its people, highlighting the Congress government's corruption-free record and initiatives for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:53 IST
In a significant political development, Himachal Pradesh ministers Dhani Ram Shandil and Rajesh Dharmani have criticized Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda. They urge him to honor his 'Himachali' roots and fulfill his obligations towards his home state.

The ministers released a joint statement condemning Nadda for misleading the public with false claims while emphasizing that the current Congress administration has maintained a corruption-free record during its 20-month tenure.

They also highlighted the government's efforts to aid underprivileged communities and called upon Nadda to be a vigilant advocate for Himachal Pradesh at the national level, leveraging his Rajya Sabha position effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

