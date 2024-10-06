Himachal Ministers Challenge Nadda: Stand Up For Your Homeland

In a significant political development, Himachal Pradesh ministers Dhani Ram Shandil and Rajesh Dharmani have criticized Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda. They urge him to honor his 'Himachali' roots and fulfill his obligations towards his home state.

The ministers released a joint statement condemning Nadda for misleading the public with false claims while emphasizing that the current Congress administration has maintained a corruption-free record during its 20-month tenure.

They also highlighted the government's efforts to aid underprivileged communities and called upon Nadda to be a vigilant advocate for Himachal Pradesh at the national level, leveraging his Rajya Sabha position effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)