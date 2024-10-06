Political Tensions Explode: AAP vs BJP in Caste Assault Allegation

In a dramatic turn of events, AAP leaders have filed accusations against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta for caste discrimination and physical assault on a female bus marshal. The complaint follows a protest outside the Lieutenant Governor's residence where demands were made for the reinstatement of removed civil volunteers.

The situation escalated when an FIR was lodged by Gupta against AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj and other MLAs, citing indecent behavior during an altercation at the Secretariat and outside the residence of LG VK Saxena. The allegations have intensified political tensions in Delhi.

AAP has raised concerns for the safety of female bus marshals involved in the altercation. Additional complaints were filed, alleging caste-based harassment, and claims were made against Gupta of abusing police resources to file false cases against AAP members.

(With inputs from agencies.)