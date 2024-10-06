Gujarat Celebrates 'Vikas Saptah': A Tribute to Modi's 23-Year Leadership

In a recent statement, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his transformative leadership, crediting him with the significant development strides made in Gujarat. Patel announced that the state will observe 'Vikas Saptah' (development week) from October 7 to 15, marking the anniversary of Modi's appointment as Chief Minister in 2001.

Patel emphasized the impact of Modi's leadership, noting that Gujarat has consistently advanced under his guidance. From his tenure as Chief Minister until 2014, to his current role as Prime Minister, Modi's commitment has propelled Gujarat and India onto the global stage. 'Vikas Saptah' aims to engage the entire state in celebrating these achievements.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also highlighted the state's initiative to streamline access to government services, as inspired by Modi's vision. This initiative, aiming for complete participation, ensures citizens can access benefits efficiently, reflecting Modi's emphasis on a transparent and effective governance system.

