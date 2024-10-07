Tensions Rise as Fate of Hezbollah Leader Remains Uncertain
Israel's refusal to allow a search for senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, following air strikes on Beirut, has left his fate unknown. Hezbollah is temporarily under joint command, awaiting conditions to choose a new leader. Nasrallah's body remains in Lebanon despite intense conflict escalation.
Israel continues to block search efforts for senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine after bombing Beirut's southern suburbs, as confirmed by a Hezbollah official. The group will only reveal Safieddine's fate once the search concludes.
Seen as a potential successor to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who perished in an Israeli attack, Safieddine's future remains uncertain. Hezbollah's leadership is now in the hands of a joint command until a new leader is chosen, which will take considerable time, according to senior political official Mahmoud Qmati.
Qmati also stated that Nasrallah will be buried in Beirut's southern suburbs when conditions allow. The ongoing conflict, extending after Hezbollah's support of Palestinians post-Hamas attacks on Israel, has resulted in the displacement of 1.2 million people as Israeli airstrikes intensify.
(With inputs from agencies.)
