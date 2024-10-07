Haryana Elections: Farmers' Outcry and Exit Poll Predictions Spell Trouble for BJP

In Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains confident about forming the government for a third successive term. This stance comes despite exit polls showing a sweeping victory for the INDIA bloc, particularly the Congress party. Leading the charge for change, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Hannan Mollah emphasized the mounting frustration among farmers in the state.

Mollah remarked that the ruling BJP has long been blind to farmers' issues — particularly the failure to meet their demands for fair crop prices and the lingering discontent since the farmers' protests. 'The BJP is dreaming of victory on October 8, but the sentiment among Haryana's farmers is one of unrest and opposition,' he noted, pointing to Chief Minister Khattar's tarnished reputation.

Corroborating this sentiment, exit poll predictions indicate Congress capturing a decisive 50 to 62 seats in the 90-member assembly, a significant blow to the BJP's anticipated 18 to 28 seats. Following peaceful polling with a 65.65% turnout, the state awaits results that could reshape Haryana's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)