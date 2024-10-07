Revitalizing India-Maldives Relations: A Strategic Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu engage in discussions to strengthen India-Maldives relations. The bilateral talks aim to mend previous tensions, especially concerning Muizzu's 'India out' stance. Economic cooperation is highlighted, with India extending financial support amid the Maldives' economic challenges.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu for an engaging dialogue to fortify bilateral relations. The extensive talks mark an important turnaround in the relationship that had recently faced challenges.
Muizzu, known for previously advocating a reduction in Indian military presence, has since taken steps to repair ties, including dismissing ministers critical of India. During his first official visit since assuming office, Muizzu seeks to establish a renewed partnership.
India is offering crucial budgetary support to the Maldives, extending a USD 50 million Treasury Bill to assist economic recovery. This gesture underscores India's commitment to economic collaboration while fostering diplomatic harmony in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi and Kishida Strengthen Bilateral Ties at Quad Summit
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA
Modi Meets World Leaders at UNGA, Strengthens Bilateral Ties
PM Modi and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties in New York
Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties with New Bangladesh Advisor at UN Assembly