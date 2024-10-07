Left Menu

Revitalizing India-Maldives Relations: A Strategic Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu engage in discussions to strengthen India-Maldives relations. The bilateral talks aim to mend previous tensions, especially concerning Muizzu's 'India out' stance. Economic cooperation is highlighted, with India extending financial support amid the Maldives' economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:16 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu for an engaging dialogue to fortify bilateral relations. The extensive talks mark an important turnaround in the relationship that had recently faced challenges.

Muizzu, known for previously advocating a reduction in Indian military presence, has since taken steps to repair ties, including dismissing ministers critical of India. During his first official visit since assuming office, Muizzu seeks to establish a renewed partnership.

India is offering crucial budgetary support to the Maldives, extending a USD 50 million Treasury Bill to assist economic recovery. This gesture underscores India's commitment to economic collaboration while fostering diplomatic harmony in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

