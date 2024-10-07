AAP's Battle Against Alleged Political Targeting
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convenor, reassures supporters during an ED money laundering probe, alleging BJP-led Centre's political targeting. ED searches at AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's locations raise tensions, highlighting Kejriwal's accusations against Prime Minister's tactics. Kejriwal, alongside Chief Minister Atishi, asserts their innocence with God's support.
Amid an ongoing enforcement probe, Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convenor, has expressed confidence that no wrongdoing has occurred within the party, attributing divine support to their cause.
Kejriwal, speaking at a press conference, accused the BJP-led government of utilizing investigative agencies as tools for political vendetta under the guise of corruption probes.
On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches across various locations, including MP Sanjeev Arora's properties, intensifying AAP's allegations of political harassment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
