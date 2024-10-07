Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Tragic Deaths at Indian Air Force Show

AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan demands the resignation of Tamil Nadu's Health Minister Ma Subramanian, citing mishandling and mismanagement after five deaths at the Air Force air show in Marina Beach. Allegations include inadequate medical provisions and highlighted VIP focus over public safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:57 IST
AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm is brewing in Tamil Nadu as AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan calls for the resignation of state Health Minister Ma Subramanian, following the tragic deaths of five individuals during the Indian Air Force Air Show at Marina Beach. Sathyan claims the incident reveals deep-rooted mismanagement and governance failures.

The AIADMK leader sharply criticized the lack of basic amenities and coordination at the event. He alleged that essential facilities such as water dispensers and restrooms were absent, and police were ill-prepared to offer medical aid. Furthermore, he accused authorities of prioritizing VIP comfort over public safety.

In response, Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed the deaths resulted from heatstroke, emphasizing that precautionary measures were advised ahead of the event. He maintained that full cooperation was extended to the Indian Air Force for the successful conduct of the show, denying allegations of inadequate preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

