Controversy Erupts Over Tragic Deaths at Indian Air Force Show

A political storm is brewing in Tamil Nadu as AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan calls for the resignation of state Health Minister Ma Subramanian, following the tragic deaths of five individuals during the Indian Air Force Air Show at Marina Beach. Sathyan claims the incident reveals deep-rooted mismanagement and governance failures.

The AIADMK leader sharply criticized the lack of basic amenities and coordination at the event. He alleged that essential facilities such as water dispensers and restrooms were absent, and police were ill-prepared to offer medical aid. Furthermore, he accused authorities of prioritizing VIP comfort over public safety.

In response, Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed the deaths resulted from heatstroke, emphasizing that precautionary measures were advised ahead of the event. He maintained that full cooperation was extended to the Indian Air Force for the successful conduct of the show, denying allegations of inadequate preparations.

