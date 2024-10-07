Delhi's Political Shift: Atishi's New Residence

Delhi witnesses a significant change in its political arena as Atishi, the new Chief Minister, is set to move into the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow. This move comes after Arvind Kejriwal, her predecessor, vacated the property and relocated to a new address in Lutyens' Delhi, according to official sources.

As the transition unfolds, preparations for the shifting of Atishi's personal and official belongings are currently underway. Her previous residence was the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road, which she received after joining the Kejriwal-led government as a minister last year.

The relocation marks the broader shifts within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with Kejriwal's new residence on 5, Ferozeshah Road being assigned to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal. Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also vacated his house and moved to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh's official residence on RP Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)