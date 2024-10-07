Left Menu

Delhi's Political Shift: Atishi's New Residence

Delhi's political landscape witnesses a shift as Atishi, the new chief minister, moves into the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow after Arvind Kejriwal vacates it. Previously, Atishi was allotted a different residence after becoming a minister in Kejriwal's government. Kejriwal has relocated to a new address in Lutyens' Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:58 IST
Delhi's Political Shift: Atishi's New Residence
bungalow
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi witnesses a significant change in its political arena as Atishi, the new Chief Minister, is set to move into the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow. This move comes after Arvind Kejriwal, her predecessor, vacated the property and relocated to a new address in Lutyens' Delhi, according to official sources.

As the transition unfolds, preparations for the shifting of Atishi's personal and official belongings are currently underway. Her previous residence was the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road, which she received after joining the Kejriwal-led government as a minister last year.

The relocation marks the broader shifts within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with Kejriwal's new residence on 5, Ferozeshah Road being assigned to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal. Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also vacated his house and moved to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh's official residence on RP Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024