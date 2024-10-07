Left Menu

High-Stakes Cases in the U.S. Supreme Court's New Term

The U.S. Supreme Court begins its new term with significant cases on guns, transgender rights, workplace discrimination, and more. Key issues include the Biden administration's regulations on 'ghost guns' and legal challenges involving transgender healthcare. The court's conservative majority continues to shape the direction of U.S. law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:34 IST
High-Stakes Cases in the U.S. Supreme Court's New Term
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Supreme Court is kicking off its new nine-month term, with an agenda packed with pivotal cases related to guns, transgender rights, workplace discrimination, and online pornography. The proceedings are set to open on Monday, marking the customary first Monday of October for the court's term inauguration.

This term follows a landmark previous session and emergency summer actions, setting the stage for two critical cases on the docket – one tackling unemployment compensation disputes and another determining jurisdiction for class action lawsuits against pet food companies. The conservative 6-3 majority continues to steer U.S. law towards rightward shifts.

Key cases this term include President Joe Biden's appeal concerning 'ghost gun' regulations and a pivotal murder-for-hire conviction appeal from Oklahoma. Also on the docket are disputes over Tennessee's ban on transgender youth healthcare, Mexico's lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers, and a Texas law on age verification for access to online pornography.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024