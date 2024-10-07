High-Stakes Cases in the U.S. Supreme Court's New Term

The U.S. Supreme Court is kicking off its new nine-month term, with an agenda packed with pivotal cases related to guns, transgender rights, workplace discrimination, and online pornography. The proceedings are set to open on Monday, marking the customary first Monday of October for the court's term inauguration.

This term follows a landmark previous session and emergency summer actions, setting the stage for two critical cases on the docket – one tackling unemployment compensation disputes and another determining jurisdiction for class action lawsuits against pet food companies. The conservative 6-3 majority continues to steer U.S. law towards rightward shifts.

Key cases this term include President Joe Biden's appeal concerning 'ghost gun' regulations and a pivotal murder-for-hire conviction appeal from Oklahoma. Also on the docket are disputes over Tennessee's ban on transgender youth healthcare, Mexico's lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers, and a Texas law on age verification for access to online pornography.

