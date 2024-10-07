Left Menu

Celebrating Modi's 23 Years: Vision and Impact

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hailed PM Narendra Modi for 23 years of dedicated public service, highlighting his contributions towards the upliftment of underprivileged sections and the realization of 'New India'. Modi's journey from Gujarat's chief minister to India's prime minister symbolizes cultural nationalism and governance excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 23 years of distinguished public service, emphasizing his relentless commitment to India's welfare.

Adityanath noted that every policy under Modi has contributed to the progression of deprived communities, casting light on Modi's vision of a developed and self-reliant India.

Applauding Modi's role in embodying cultural nationalism, Adityanath stressed his governance and service as exemplary, tracing Modi's influential career from being the chief minister of Gujarat to India's prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

