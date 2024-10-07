US Domestic News Highlights: Nobel Prize, Daylight Saving Debate, and More

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine has been awarded to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, pivotal in gene regulation and the growth of multicellular organisms, the Nobel assembly announced on Monday.

Stellantis has filed additional lawsuits against the United Auto Workers union, citing contract violations related to strike threats over delayed investments. These legal actions follow recent suits in Los Angeles as the automaker navigates union pressures.

The U.S. Supreme Court opens a new term with critical cases on the docket concerning gun rights, transgender medical care, and job discrimination, reflecting an intensifying focus on pivotal societal issues in American governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)