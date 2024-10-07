Left Menu

US Domestic News Highlights: Nobel Prize, Daylight Saving Debate, and More

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for discovering microRNA. Meanwhile, Stellantis filed lawsuits against the United Auto Workers. The U.S. Supreme Court's new term features significant cases, and debates around daylight saving time persist. Major political movements also highlight the current landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:30 IST
US Domestic News Highlights: Nobel Prize, Daylight Saving Debate, and More

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine has been awarded to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, pivotal in gene regulation and the growth of multicellular organisms, the Nobel assembly announced on Monday.

Stellantis has filed additional lawsuits against the United Auto Workers union, citing contract violations related to strike threats over delayed investments. These legal actions follow recent suits in Los Angeles as the automaker navigates union pressures.

The U.S. Supreme Court opens a new term with critical cases on the docket concerning gun rights, transgender medical care, and job discrimination, reflecting an intensifying focus on pivotal societal issues in American governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024