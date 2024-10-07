Left Menu

23 Years of Leadership: Modi's Unwavering Dedication to India

Marking 23 years in public office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey reflects his dedication to national service. From his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister to leading the nation, Modi's impact on India's progress and global standing has been applauded by party leaders and colleagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:37 IST
23 Years of Leadership: Modi's Unwavering Dedication to India
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 23 years of public service, a milestone celebrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a testament to his enduring dedication to India's growth. Modi's leadership journey began as Gujarat's chief minister in 2001, where he served for 13 years, before ascending to the role of prime minister in 2014, now serving his third term.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Modi's commitment to the nation, highlighting his holistic approach to development and welfare. Shah, a longtime ally, remarked on the prime minister's ability to balance domestic advancement with enhancing India's global image. BJP president J P Nadda echoed these sentiments, noting Modi's efforts in uplifting the poor as exemplary.

Modi's administration, characterized by public participation and innovative governance, has been credited with achieving remarkable progress. His vision for a 'developed India' by 2047 underscores a dedication that extends beyond political tenure, aiming to transform lives and solidify India's status on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024