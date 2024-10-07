23 Years of Leadership: Modi's Unwavering Dedication to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 23 years of public service, a milestone celebrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a testament to his enduring dedication to India's growth. Modi's leadership journey began as Gujarat's chief minister in 2001, where he served for 13 years, before ascending to the role of prime minister in 2014, now serving his third term.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Modi's commitment to the nation, highlighting his holistic approach to development and welfare. Shah, a longtime ally, remarked on the prime minister's ability to balance domestic advancement with enhancing India's global image. BJP president J P Nadda echoed these sentiments, noting Modi's efforts in uplifting the poor as exemplary.

Modi's administration, characterized by public participation and innovative governance, has been credited with achieving remarkable progress. His vision for a 'developed India' by 2047 underscores a dedication that extends beyond political tenure, aiming to transform lives and solidify India's status on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)