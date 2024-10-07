Political Circus: Gehlot vs. Sharma's Verbal Duel

Rajasthan's current Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, launched a scathing verbal attack on his predecessor, Ashok Gehlot, on Monday. Sharma accused Gehlot of engaging in what he described as a 'circus' throughout his five-year term in office.

Sharma's comments came in response to Gehlot's assertion that the current government in the state resembles a 'circus,' with ministers resigning and loss of governance. Gehlot has been vocal about his disbelief in the BJP-led administration, branding it as a 'complete failure.'

Sharma, who succeeded Gehlot, urged the former chief minister to reflect on his long tenure and consider his own accomplishments before criticizing current governance. He reminded Gehlot of missed opportunities during his leadership to address the issues he now critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)