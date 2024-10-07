Left Menu

Political Circus: Gehlot vs. Sharma's Verbal Duel

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma criticized former CM Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of engaging in a 'circus' during his tenure. Sharma urged Gehlot to introspect on his own leadership issues before making allegations. This comes after Gehlot labeled the current BJP-led government as a 'complete failure.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:58 IST
Political Circus: Gehlot vs. Sharma's Verbal Duel
Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's current Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, launched a scathing verbal attack on his predecessor, Ashok Gehlot, on Monday. Sharma accused Gehlot of engaging in what he described as a 'circus' throughout his five-year term in office.

Sharma's comments came in response to Gehlot's assertion that the current government in the state resembles a 'circus,' with ministers resigning and loss of governance. Gehlot has been vocal about his disbelief in the BJP-led administration, branding it as a 'complete failure.'

Sharma, who succeeded Gehlot, urged the former chief minister to reflect on his long tenure and consider his own accomplishments before criticizing current governance. He reminded Gehlot of missed opportunities during his leadership to address the issues he now critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024