Harshavardhan Patil's Unexpected Move: From BJP to NCP with Invisible Support for Supriya Sule

Former Maharashtra minister Harshavardhan Patil has switched allegiance from the BJP to the NCP (SP), revealing he previously offered subtle support to Supriya Sule during Lok Sabha elections. His move comes as Indapur candidacy grows crucial. Sharp reactions from political spectrum overshadow the switch, highlighting ambition and party loyalty dilemmas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:48 IST
Harshvardhan Patil with Sharad Pawar (Photo/X @Harshvardhanji). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, in a surprising political maneuver, Harshavardhan Patil, a former Maharashtra minister, officially joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction). His entry into the NCP (SP) marked a significant shift after openly admitting to having supported Baramati MP Supriya Sule invisibly during previous Lok Sabha elections, even while with the BJP.

Patil's candid acknowledgment of aiding Sule's electoral victory drew attention at the joining event attended by NCP stalwarts including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Jayant Patil. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar subtly endorsed Patil's prospective candidacy for the Indapur seat in the forthcoming state assembly elections, urging constituents to rally behind him.

This revelation has elicited strong reactions from political circles, notably from BJP's chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye. The BJP criticized Patil's alleged loyalty breaches, foregrounding debates on political allegiance and ambition. Patil's shift comes amidst strategic electoral seat realignments, particularly influencing the Indapur assembly seat contest in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

