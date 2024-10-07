Temple Politics: BJD Accuses BJP of Credit Claim

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is claiming credit for redevelopment work at Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur, initially implemented during BJD's tenure.

According to senior BJD leader and former minister Rohit Pujari, the BJP government is merely rebranding existing projects in its first 120 days instead of initiating new endeavors. The 'SAMALEI' Plan, a comprehensive project completed during Naveen Patnaik's government, was key to enhancing the temple precinct, he stated.

In response, BJP leader Surath Biswal emphasized that governance is a continuous process. He added that the new administration's focus is on taking forward incomplete tasks and addressing pending projects from the previous government.

(With inputs from agencies.)