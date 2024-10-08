Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US expecting foreign actors to question validity of election

China's government denies interference in U.S. elections and calls such claims "malicious speculation." U.S. support for Taiwan, the democratic island Beijing claims as its territory, is a longstanding source of friction in U.S.-China relations. The intelligence community had not yet observed Iran seeking to influence state or congressional races, but did assess its aim was to push voters toward supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2024 04:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 04:51 IST
UPDATE 1-US expecting foreign actors to question validity of election

U.S. adversaries are preparing to stoke uncertainty about the validity of the Nov. 5 presidential election results after polls close, anticipating a contested vote, a senior U.S. intelligence official said on Monday. In a briefing to reporters on the election influence activities of Russia, China, Iran and Cuba, U.S. intelligence officials said "foreign influence actors" would likely work to sow doubt about the results. Russia and Iran have already sought to sway U.S. voters during this year's presidential campaign while China has sought to influence several down-ballot races, including congressional campaigns, according to U.S. intelligence agencies. Foreign actors would likely seek to use the uncertainty of a contested election to undermine trust in the integrity of the election and election processes and exacerbate divisions among Americans, according to the U.S. intelligence official.

Russia sought to encourage the U.S. public to oppose pro-Ukrainian policies, while actors linked to China's government were focused on "tens" of down-ballot races. The U.S. intelligence official said Beijing is seeking to influence congressional races with candidates regardless of their party affiliation, perceived by Beijing to threaten its core interests, especially in relation to Taiwan. The official did not provide an assessment of what impact the efforts might have.

China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to comment. China's government denies interference in U.S. elections and calls such claims "malicious speculation." U.S. support for Taiwan, the democratic island Beijing claims as its territory, is a longstanding source of friction in U.S.-China relations.

The intelligence community had not yet observed Iran seeking to influence state or congressional races, but did assess its aim was to push voters toward supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate. That view had not changed since September, when U.S. officials also said Russia sought to denigrate Harris in favor of Trump

. Countries would seek to "launder their narratives" through witting and unwitting American voices and stoke divisions in society on issues such as immigration, abortion, gender rights, the official said.

Cuba was also likely targeting Latino and Spanish-speaking voters on social media with an aim to promote candidates it thought would be favorable to its interests. Intelligence officials said they had delivered three times the number of "defensive briefings" to candidates, campaigns and election officials about influence operations compared to prior election cycles, including on efforts by Russia, China and Iran.

But they said U.S. voting systems and election workers were the most prepared they've ever been. An official with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the U.S. has election infrastructure that is "more secure than any prior election cycle, and we do believe the election community is more prepared for the incidents that may arise than any prior cycle."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024