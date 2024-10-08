Left Menu

Tension in Tirana: Unrest Erupts Over Corruption Allegations

Thousands of opposition demonstrators in Albania's capital, Tirana, engaged in violent protests against Prime Minister Edi Rama's government. They accused Rama of corruption and expressed discontent over opposition leader Sali Berisha's house arrest. Police deployed tear gas as protesters clashed with authorities and damaged city property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 08-10-2024 05:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 05:10 IST
Tension in Tirana: Unrest Erupts Over Corruption Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Albania

In the heart of Tirana, Albanian police deployed tear gas to contain opposition protesters who lobbed petrol bombs at government buildings, unleashing chaos across the city. The demonstrators, decrying alleged corruption and nepotism under Prime Minister Edi Rama, visibly disrupted public order as they smashed through the property.

The unrest also centered around opposition party leader Sali Berisha's house arrest on corruption charges linked to his tenure as prime minister. Berisha denies the allegations, echoing similar sentiments by MP Ervin Salianji, who accused his own charges of being politically motivated.

Amid heightened tension, protestors set fire to billboards and stormed the Socialist Party headquarters. The police, out in full force numbering over a thousand, responded to the violence with tear gas as demonstrators demanded Rama's resignation, suggesting widespread dissatisfaction simmered among the Albanian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024