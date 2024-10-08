Tension in Tirana: Unrest Erupts Over Corruption Allegations

In the heart of Tirana, Albanian police deployed tear gas to contain opposition protesters who lobbed petrol bombs at government buildings, unleashing chaos across the city. The demonstrators, decrying alleged corruption and nepotism under Prime Minister Edi Rama, visibly disrupted public order as they smashed through the property.

The unrest also centered around opposition party leader Sali Berisha's house arrest on corruption charges linked to his tenure as prime minister. Berisha denies the allegations, echoing similar sentiments by MP Ervin Salianji, who accused his own charges of being politically motivated.

Amid heightened tension, protestors set fire to billboards and stormed the Socialist Party headquarters. The police, out in full force numbering over a thousand, responded to the violence with tear gas as demonstrators demanded Rama's resignation, suggesting widespread dissatisfaction simmered among the Albanian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)