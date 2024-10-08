Left Menu

Haryana Elections: BJP Eyes Third Term Amid Vote Counting

As Haryana assembly vote counting begins, CM Nayab Singh Saini is confident of BJP's continued leadership, emphasizing their development work and honesty. Meanwhile, rigorous security arrangements are in place across 93 counting centers, with exit polls favoring Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:38 IST
Haryana Elections: BJP Eyes Third Term Amid Vote Counting
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections commences, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his confidence in the BJP's prospects of securing a third consecutive term in power. Saini emphasized the integrity and development initiatives of his party, contrasting it with alleged corruption under Congress rule.

Addressing the media, Saini criticized the opposition, stating that the Congress prioritizes power over service, whereas the BJP focuses on serving Haryana's people. The Chief Minister had also sought blessings at a local temple before casting his vote, underscoring his faith in BJP's governance record.

In preparation for the electoral outcome, Haryana has implemented a robust security arrangement. Ninety-three counting centers have been established across the state's 22 districts, with an extensive deployment of police personnel and Central Armed Police Forces to maintain order and ensure a smooth process as predicted outcomes suggest gains for Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024