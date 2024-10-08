Haryana Elections: BJP Eyes Third Term Amid Vote Counting

As the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections commences, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his confidence in the BJP's prospects of securing a third consecutive term in power. Saini emphasized the integrity and development initiatives of his party, contrasting it with alleged corruption under Congress rule.

Addressing the media, Saini criticized the opposition, stating that the Congress prioritizes power over service, whereas the BJP focuses on serving Haryana's people. The Chief Minister had also sought blessings at a local temple before casting his vote, underscoring his faith in BJP's governance record.

In preparation for the electoral outcome, Haryana has implemented a robust security arrangement. Ninety-three counting centers have been established across the state's 22 districts, with an extensive deployment of police personnel and Central Armed Police Forces to maintain order and ensure a smooth process as predicted outcomes suggest gains for Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)