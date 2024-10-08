Bhupinder Singh Hooda Leads in Early Election Trends

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a senior Congress leader, has taken an early lead in the Haryana assembly elections from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency.

According to initial trends released by the Election Commission, Hooda, who previously served as the state's chief minister, is ahead by 5,082 votes.

The vote counting process for Haryana's October 5 assembly elections began at 8 am today, Tuesday, bringing anticipation to election watchers across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)