Bhupinder Singh Hooda Leads in Early Election Trends
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a prominent Congress leader and former chief minister of Haryana, is currently leading from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat by over 5,000 votes, according to early trends. The counting for the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana commenced today at 8 am.
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a senior Congress leader, has taken an early lead in the Haryana assembly elections from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency.
According to initial trends released by the Election Commission, Hooda, who previously served as the state's chief minister, is ahead by 5,082 votes.
The vote counting process for Haryana's October 5 assembly elections began at 8 am today, Tuesday, bringing anticipation to election watchers across the region.
