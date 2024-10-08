Iltija Mufti's Political Debut: Acceptance Amidst Trails

PDP leader Iltija Mufti, engaged in her inaugural assembly election from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat, found herself trailing by more than 3,800 votes after seven rounds of vote counting on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old aspirant expressed her gratitude to party workers and gracefully acknowledged the people's decision, demonstrating profound appreciation for the support showered upon her in Bijbehara.

Iltija, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, trailed National Conference's Bahir Ahmad Veeri by 3,788 votes with five rounds of counting yet to conclude. Her acceptance of the electoral outcome underscores her respect for the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)