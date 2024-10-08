Iltija Mufti's Political Debut: Acceptance Amidst Trails
PDP leader Iltija Mufti, running in her first assembly election from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat, trails by 3,800 votes after seven rounds of counting. Expressing gratitude to party workers, she accepts the people's verdict, showing appreciation for the support received in Bijbehara.
- Country:
- India
PDP leader Iltija Mufti, engaged in her inaugural assembly election from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat, found herself trailing by more than 3,800 votes after seven rounds of vote counting on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old aspirant expressed her gratitude to party workers and gracefully acknowledged the people's decision, demonstrating profound appreciation for the support showered upon her in Bijbehara.
Iltija, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, trailed National Conference's Bahir Ahmad Veeri by 3,788 votes with five rounds of counting yet to conclude. Her acceptance of the electoral outcome underscores her respect for the democratic process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Infiltrators grabbing land and marrying tribals in Jharkhand, JMM patronising them for votes: BJP president J P Nadda.
Nadda Accuses JMM of Patronising Infiltrators for Votes
Jammu and Kashmir Votes: A Turning Point for Prosperity
Legal Battles Loom Over Swing State Votes in U.S. Presidential Race
Delhi High Court Halts DUSU Votes Over Campus Defacement