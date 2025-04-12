Left Menu

Gabon Votes: A New Era After Decades of Political Dynasty

Gabonese voters participate in a pivotal presidential election following a 2023 coup that ended a 50-year political dynasty. Interim leader Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who led the coup, is anticipated to win overwhelmingly. The election involves 920,000 registered voters, amid calls for civilian governance and credible democratic processes.

  • Gabon

Gabon carried out its first presidential election since a pivotal 2023 military coup which concluded a political dynasty spanning over five decades.

Analysts are forecasting a landslide win for the interim president, Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who orchestrated the coup and aims to solidify his rule.

Nearly 920,000 voters are registered, including over 28,000 overseas, to participate across over 3,000 polling stations. This election holds significant weight for the nation of 2.3 million, where a third of the population faces poverty despite rich oil resources.

Gen. Oligui Nguema, who unseated President Ali Bongo Ondimba two years ago, seeks to cement his control through a seven-year term. After the coup, he pledged to restore civilian governance via credible elections and recently declared his candidacy.

