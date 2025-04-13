Dalit Votes: A Tug of War in Uttar Pradesh Politics

A remark by a Dalit MP from the Samajwadi Party against Rajput king Rana Sanga has reignited the focus on Dalit voters in Uttar Pradesh's political sphere. Both the ruling BJP and opposition are vying for support from this critical voter demographic.

Political strategies around Dalit support gained momentum on Ambedkar Jayanti, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launching a two-week Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan. This initiative aims to promote government efforts focused on Dalit welfare. Simultaneously, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party paid tribute to Ambedkar, boasting the party's historical support for the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The recent controversy, sparked by MP Ramji Lal Suman's remarks, received backlash from the Kshatriya community but underscored the complexities of Uttar Pradesh's caste dynamics. With strategic visits and programs, politicians from both parties aim to consolidate Dalit and OBC support, seen as pivotal in the state's political success since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)