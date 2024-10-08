Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Alliance Surges Ahead: BJP Trails Behind

Jammu and Kashmir election results reveal a strong lead for the National Conference-Congress alliance with 52 seats, while BJP leads in 26 seats. Alliance leader Tariq Hameed Karra expresses confidence in crossing the 50-seat mark, calling for political unity against BJP and prioritizing the restoration of statehood.

Updated: 08-10-2024 12:12 IST
Counting of votes in Srinagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development in Jammu and Kashmir's electoral landscape, the latest trends released by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday at 11:40 AM show a promising lead for the National Conference and Congress alliance. The coalition currently leads with 52 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trails with 26 seats.

According to data from the election commission, the counting of votes is between the 3rd and 5th round across the majority of the 90 constituencies. This election is crucial as it determines the political future of key figures like Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina, and Muzaffar Baig, among others.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra, leading from the Central Shalteng Assembly constituency, remains optimistic about securing over 50 seats and discussed the potential need for power-sharing strategies. Karra criticized the nomination of five MLA seats as a pre-poll manipulation aiming to alter popular votes. He emphasized the alliance's mission to reinstate statehood in Jammu and Kashmir in a statement to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

