BJP Criticizes TMC for 'Threat Culture' Amidst Women's Safety Crisis in West Bengal

BJP president JP Nadda condemned West Bengal's TMC government for fostering a 'threat culture' following a woman's assault and murder at RG Kar hospital. He urged adherence to Supreme Court advisories for safer medical campuses. Protests ensued among doctors, with central backing amid political backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, BJP president JP Nadda launched a scathing critique of the TMC government in West Bengal, accusing it of fostering a 'threat culture' and failing to ensure women's safety. This comes in the wake of a brutal incident involving a woman doctor at RG Kar hospital.

Nadda highlighted the failure of the state government to adhere to Supreme Court directives mandating a secure working environment for medical staff. He emphasized the central government's commitment to supporting junior doctors in their demand for safety reforms.

The TMC, however, rebutted these claims, citing arrests made in the case and portraying Bengal as safe for women despite ongoing protests. Meanwhile, the BJP celebrated the conferment of classical language status to Bengali, attributing the achievement to the current administration's efforts to honor India's linguistic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

