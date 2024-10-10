Left Menu

France's 2025 Budget: Balancing Act Amid Fiscal Challenges

France's 2025 budget includes 60 billion euros in spending cuts and tax hikes to address a fiscal deficit. The government, led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, faces pressure from financial markets and EU partners. The budget aims to lower the deficit and maintain economic stability while navigating political opposition.

France's government unveiled its 2025 budget on Thursday, proposing 60 billion euros in spending cuts and tax hikes aimed at curbing a growing fiscal deficit.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier faces mounting pressure from financial markets and European Union partners due to disappointing tax revenues and increased spending this year.

The new budget aims to reduce the deficit and ensure economic stability while navigating political opposition, highlighting the delicate balance required to win formal approval from France's lawmakers.

