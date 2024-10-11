Poppy Gustafsson Appointed as UK's New Investment Minister

Poppy Gustafsson, the former CEO of cybersecurity firm Darktrace, has been appointed as the United Kingdom's new investment minister, the government announced on Thursday. Her appointment comes just days before a global investment summit set to take place in London.

Gustafsson, a co-founder of Darktrace, led the company for eight years and guided it through its London stock market listing before stepping down following a $5.3 billion acquisition by U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo. As investment minister, she will oversee an expanded Office for Investment, which operates under both the finance ministry and business department.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised Gustafsson as an 'accomplished entrepreneur,' saying her experience would strengthen the UK's appeal as a top investment destination. Her role will see her take a seat in the House of Lords, aligning her closely with key governmental departments ahead of the investment summit.

