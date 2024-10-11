Escalating Conflict: Devastation Strikes Central Beirut and Gaza
Recent Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut have left 11 dead, intensifying ongoing hostilities. The strikes damaged infrastructure and caused significant casualties. Gaza, too, witnesses severe devastation, with a targeted attack on a school claiming 27 lives. The heightened conflict poses severe humanitarian challenges, affecting thousands from both regions.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a tragic escalation on Thursday evening, Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut resulted in at least 11 fatalities and 48 injuries, according to Lebanon's health ministry. Two separate strikes severely damaged infrastructure, exacerbating the already tense situation.
One strike in Ras al-Nabaa hit an eight-storey apartment building, while another in Burj Abi Haidar leveled an entire structure. Meanwhile, in Gaza, a similar Israeli offensive targeted a school occupied by displaced persons, killing 27, including women and a child.
As the conflict intensifies, the humanitarian toll continues to rise, adding to the widespread devastation in both Lebanon and the Palestinian enclave, further complicating regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
