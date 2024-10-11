Biden and Scholz Reaffirm Support for Ukraine During Talks

In a Thursday conversation, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz focused on the critical issues surrounding the war in Ukraine. The leaders reaffirmed their dedication to supporting Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The White House issued a statement confirming the discussion and underscoring the importance both Biden and Scholz place on international cooperation to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary assistance.

This dialogue comes at a pivotal time, as global powers consider further strategic moves to aid Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression.

