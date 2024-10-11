Biden and Scholz Reaffirm Support for Ukraine During Talks
U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on Thursday, addressing the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. They emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine. The White House released a statement highlighting this discussion as a priority for both leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 01:47 IST
In a Thursday conversation, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz focused on the critical issues surrounding the war in Ukraine. The leaders reaffirmed their dedication to supporting Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.
The White House issued a statement confirming the discussion and underscoring the importance both Biden and Scholz place on international cooperation to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary assistance.
This dialogue comes at a pivotal time, as global powers consider further strategic moves to aid Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Scholz
- Ukraine
- Russia
- White House
- support
- leaders
- conflict
- international cooperation
- discussion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Call for 21-Day Ceasefire Gains Global Support Amid Escalating Israel-Lebanon Tensions
China's Support for Disadvantaged: Holiday Allowances & Employment Boost
Smriti Irani Rallies Support for BJP in Samba Ahead of Phase Three Polling
Malaria Eradication in Africa: Political Leadership and Innovation Drive 2030 Goals
China's Leadership Commits to Economic Growth, Housing Market Stability