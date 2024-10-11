Trump's Tax Cut Proposal and Tariff Threats: A Bid for the Auto Vote

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, at a Detroit Economic Club event, proposed tax deductions for car loan interest and high tariffs on Chinese vehicles to sway autoworkers as the election nears. The proposal aligns with Trump's attempts to revive the city's automobile industry.

Polls indicate a close race with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, particularly in battleground states like Michigan. Trump's speech emphasized Detroit's economic issues, underscoring his plan to treat car loan interest similarly to mortgage tax deductions, aiming to boost domestic production.

To restrict Chinese automakers, Trump promised tariffs possibly exceeding 1000%. He also aimed to renegotiate the North American trade deal. Critics argue existing deals allow vehicle production in Mexico for U.S. export, an issue Trump plans to address if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)