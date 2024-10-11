Kamala Harris Praises Biden's 'Courageous' Decision to Exit 2024 Race
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris lauded President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 election, describing it as a courageous move prioritizing national interest. Harris became the Democratic nominee amid debates over Biden's age and faced Republican critiques from Trump supporters.
In a move that has shaken the political landscape, Vice President Kamala Harris has applauded President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 election race. Harris described it as an act of courage that placed the country's needs above personal ambitions.
The announcement came during an event in Las Vegas hosted by Univision, where Harris addressed a concerned voter and emphasized the importance of Biden's decision. The voter had questioned Harris's nomination, seeking clarity on the primary process.
Harris, now the Democratic nominee, noted her alignment with Biden's presidency and differentiated their stance from that of Donald Trump, who Harris claimed had avoided conceding his 2020 election defeat. Biden's endorsement secured Harris's nomination, as she gains support amidst electoral challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
