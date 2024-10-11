Left Menu

Tornadoes and Political Storms: Florida's Twin Challenges

At least 16 people have died as Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, leaving destruction in its path. Political tensions rise between Trump and Harris ahead of the November election, as criticisms of storm recovery responses mount. Calls for emergency funding intensify in a divided Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:33 IST
Tornadoes and Political Storms: Florida's Twin Challenges

In the wake of Hurricane Milton, Florida faces a grim reality with at least 16 reported deaths and widespread devastation. The disaster has sparked a political storm, as former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris exchange barbs ahead of the November 5 presidential election.

The Biden administration is urging Congress to allocate more emergency funding to aid recovery efforts. Meanwhile, the state continues to grapple with the aftermath, including significant power outages affecting millions of residents. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that Harris is currently leading Trump in the race.

In addition to Milton's wrath, pre-existing damage from Hurricane Helene compounds the challenge for residents and officials. As recovery efforts commence, the need for bipartisan cooperation becomes increasingly apparent in a Congress starkly divided between a Republican-led House and a Democratic-controlled Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024